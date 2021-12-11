Rhonda Stubbins White from Days of Our Lives Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, known for her recurring role as Lady Vi on Days of Our Lives, has died. She was 60.

According to the New York Post, Rhonda Stubbins White had been battling ovarian cancer. The veteran TV actress’ manager confirmed the news to People. The outlet reported White died Monday following a battle with cancer.

White’s commercial agent, Sheila Di Marco, told TheWrap in an email, “She was beautiful inside and out. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

A friend posted a comment on White’s Facebook page announcing the news. The statement read, “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”

The Brooklyn native studied acting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where Alec Baldwin was one of her classmates. She made her TV debut in 1992 in the NBC show Here and Now. She was best known as Lady Vi on Days of Our Lives after landing the recurring role in 2000, but she had many TV credits to her name.

White starred in HBO’s Laurel Avenue and appeared alongside Diana Ross in the made-for-TV movie Out of Darkness. Her many other TV credits included ER, The West Wing, Southland, Touched by an Angel, NYPD Blue, Chicago Hope, and Charmed.

White had a guest role in the Showtime series Shameless and starred in Tyler Perry’s BET drama Ruthless.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Rhonda Stubbins White is survived by her siblings Gregory and Annette.

