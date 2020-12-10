Marguerite Ray ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Dies at 89

Marguerite Ray, an actress who had a 10-year stint on The Young and the Restless and was a regular on Redd Foxx’s 1980s Sanford and Son sequel series, has died recently at the age of 89.

The East Bay Times posted an obituary for Ray disclosing that she died November 18 in Los Angeles.

She was born in New Orleans in 1931, graduating from Berkeley with a degree in Recreation and Theatre Arts before breaking into screen acting with roles in Bewitched, The Bill Cosby Show, Ironside, The Odd Couple, and other popular series.

She appeared on Sanford and Son and was a regular on its 1980-81 sequel series, Sanford, playing star Foxx’s wealthy widow girlfriend. Ray also appeared in three Dynasty episodes before landing her key role as Mamie Johnson in The Young and the Restless, running from 1980-90.