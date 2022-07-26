Paul Sorvino, born Paul Anthony Sorvino, in Italian, on April 13, 1939, was an American actor, opera singer, businessman, writer, and sculptor. He died on July 25, 2022.

Sorvino is often portrayed as an authority figure on both sides of the law and was known for his roles as Paulie Cicero (based on Paul Vario) in the 1990 gangster film Goodfellas and NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the second season of the TV series Law & Order.

He also played a variety of father figures, including Juliet’s father in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, as well as guest appearances as the father of Bruce Willis’ character in Moonlighting and the father of Jeff Garlin’s character in The Goldbergs.

Paul Sorvino took on additional supporting roles in A Touch of Class, Reds, The Rocketeer, The Cooler, and Nixon (as Henry Kissinger). Although usually cast in dramatic supporting roles, he had occasional leads in films, including Bloodbrothers, and comedic roles, including his turn as a bombastic Southern evangelist in Carl Reiner’s Oh, God!.

Sorvino was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor for the 1972 play That Championship Season and later starred in film and television adaptations. He was the father of actors Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino.

The life and history of Paul Sorvino

