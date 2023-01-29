Earlier this month, the world awoke to some sad news with the passing of iconic supermodel Tatjana Patitz. Patitz, only 56 years old, passed away unexpectedly, shocking her friends and family.

Tatjana Patitz was a trailblazer in the modelling industry, paving the way for models of all sizes and ethnicities. Patitz, born in Hamburg, Germany, began modelling at 17 and quickly gained international recognition. She was the face of many iconic brands, including Calvin Klein, Versace, and Chanel. Her signature ice-blue eyes and penetrating gaze graced the covers of magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Patitz was also a staunch advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, speaking out frequently about the importance of representation for all. She was a mentor and role model for many aspiring models, and her presence in the industry will be sorely missed.

Patitz’s sudden and untimely death has left the fashion world in mourning, with many of her peers and fans expressing shock and dismay at the news. The modelling industry has lost an icon, and her trailblazing innovation and diversity legacy will not soon be forgotten. Our hearts go out to her family and friends at this difficult time.

Tatjana’s contribution to the modelling industry cannot be overstated. She was an unabashed advocate for diversity, and her willingness to push boundaries in the name of progress earned her worldwide admiration. Her unique presence – part sultry, part ethereal – defined an era, and her influence will remain a part of modelling history for years to come.

Tatjana Patitz was known for her stunning beauty and iconic style, gracing the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and many other magazines. She was also one of the original ‘Big Five’ supermodels of the 1990s. She was part of the first wave of models to break racial boundaries, paving the way for many of today’s successful models.

