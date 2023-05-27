Canadian actress Samantha Weinstein has sadly passed away at the young age of 28. She was an inspirational woman who courageously battled ovarian cancer for over two and a half years. On May 14th, she passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto with her loving family.

Known for her exceptional talent in theatre and animation, Weinstein had an astonishingly successful career. She was a true hustler, having done her last voice acting session on May 4th, a week before her passing. Her agent, James Crammond of Noble Caplan Abrams in Toronto, said, “Samantha was a very talented and dedicated artist.”

Weinstein was no stranger to the acting world, appearing in various plays, films and television shows throughout her career. One of actress Samantha Weinstein’s most notable performances was in the film adaptation of the award-winning play, “Anne & Emmett,” as Anne Frank. She also held two leading roles in the animated series “Mysticons” (2017) and “Essex County” (2009).

Not only did Weinstein succeed greatly in her acting career, but she was also involved in many charitable causes. Some of her involvement included being featured as the image on the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope t-shirt and appearing in a documentary by Bravo!FACT titled “One Day She’ll Darken.” Her impact on the cancer community will certainly be missed.

The world has lost an amazing and inspiring woman in Samantha Weinstein. She will be remembered for her remarkable talent, character, and dedication to inspiring others. Rest in peace, Samantha.

