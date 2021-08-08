Joseph Jo Jo Bennett Reggae artist of the Sattalites dead at 81

Joseph Jo Jo Bennett and friend Fergus Hambleton say the Jamaican-born horn player passed away Tuesday, “peacefully in his sleep” of natural causes.

Bennett was a core member of the Juno Award-winning group whose heyday in the late ’80s and ’90s earned MuchMusic rotation and included the reggae-pop hit, “Gimme Some Sign.”

Bandmates included Bennett’s son, Paul, David Fowler, Bruce McGillivray, Neville Francis, Rick Morrison, Bruce Robinson, and Felix Taylor.

Hambleton says Bennett last performed with the group in 2019, but before that, they played a weekly showcase with the Sattalites until 2014.

He says he expects some musical tribute in the future, noting “many people in Toronto” played with Bennett.

“We’re going to miss him tremendously,” Hambleton said Friday.

“He brought a lot of joy to people with his horn playing and his very encouraging attitude towards music and life.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 6, 2021.

