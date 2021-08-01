Noah Gesser 16-Year-Old Rising Soccer Star is dead

Noah Gesser, the 16-year-old star soccer player for Ajax’s youth academy in Amsterdam, Netherlands, died in a car accident along with his brother, the team announced.

The team added that Gesser, a striker, joined the team in 2018 after playing for Almere City and VVIJ.

At Ajax 1 and Young Ajax exhibition matches Saturday, there was a moment of silence in Gesser’s honor, and Ajax players wore special armbands in his memory. Flags were also flown at half-staff at the Toekomst sports complex.

“This tragic event deeply moves Ajax. The club wishes Gesser’s loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss,” the statement added.

According to a report from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf translated to English, Gesser’s brother, who also died in the fatal car crash, was 18 years old. The outlet stated that the driver of the other vehicle involved in the head-on collision was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Real Madrid C.F. said in a statement Saturday, “Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Noah Gesser, @AFCAjax’s academy player. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to his family and loved ones, his teammates, and his club.”

