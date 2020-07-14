Actress Kelly Preston, died Sunday after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. Kelly Preston starred in movies as “Space Camp,” “Jerry Maguire,” and most recently opposite husband, John Travolta in “Gotti.”

Her husband Travolta wrote on Instagram, “It is with a very heavy

a heart that I inform “that my beautiful wife Kelly lost her two-year battle “with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support “of so many.” Preston and Travolta, who met while filming “The Experts,” celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last year. They have three children together, daughter Ella who’s 20, son Benjamin who’s nine, and son Jett who died in 2009 at age 16.

The news of her breast cancer battle came as a surprise to many. Her rep acknowledged in a statement to People that she had chosen to keep her diagnosis private.

Preston’s credits also included 1988’s “Twins,” 1998’s “Jack Frost,” 1999’s

“For Love of the Game,” and 2003’s “View from the Top” and “The Cat in the Hat.” She starred opposite Travolta in several films, including 1989’s “The Experts,” 2000’s “Battlefield Earth,” and 2009’s “Old Dogs.”

Her most recent screen credit was 2018’s “Gotti,” in which she played Victoria Gotti, the wife of mob boss John Gotti, who was played by Travolta. Upon the news of her death, many in Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute. Among them, actor Josh Gad tweeted, “What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. “So sad to hear of her

passing at such a young age. “My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family.”

Actress Maria Shriver wrote, “Shocked by this sad news. “Kelly was such a bright, loving soul, a talented actress, “and a loving mom and wife. “My heart, rt breaks for her family who have already known “such sadness and grief.” And her “For Love of the Game” costar Daniel Dae Kim tweeted, “I was lucky enough to work with her “on one of my very first films, ‘For the Love of the Game.’ “We were shooting on coys in Colorado, “but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder “to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. “I’ll never forget that.”

