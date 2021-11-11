Jerry Douglas Former ‘Young And The Restless’ Star Dead At 88

Jerry Douglas, best known to daytime TV fans for playing family patriarch John Abbott on Global’s “The Young and the Restless,” died at 88.

According to Deadline, his family announced the news Wednesday that Douglas had died on Nov. 9 after a brief illness.

Douglas joined the cast of “Young and the Restless” in 1982, playing the wealthy chairman of Jabot Cosmetics until they killed off that character in 2006. He continued to appear occasionally on the series as Abbott’s ghost until 2016.

“On behalf of the entire company of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas,” said executive producer Anthony Morina.

“Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits,” Morina added. “Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the ‘Y&R’ cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of ‘Y&R’ as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott, is still felt today. He will be sorely missed.”

Along with his soap opera career, Douglas also appeared in films such as “JFK” and “Mommie Dearest,” as well as guest roles on TV series like “Arrested Development,” “Melrose Place” and more.

Douglas was born as Gerald Rubenstein in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in November 1932 to Russian Jewish immigrants Rose (Silbert) and William Rubenstein, a junk seller and later mattress manufacturer. His brother was record producer Alan Douglas. Raised in Chelsea, he attended Brandeis University in pursuit of an economics degree. Eight months into law school in Boston, he gave up the books and auditioned for acting roles. However, his lack of training frustrated him, and he eventually moved to California. [Who is Jerry Douglas wife?] There he met his first wife, Arlene Martel, who had a young son named Adam Palmer. They went on to have two children of their own, Avra and Jod.

Settling in the San Fernando Valley, Douglas sold insurance by the day and took acting classes at night. Although he still struggled, he received encouragement after appearing in the play John Brown’s Body.

Douglas appeared on such TV shows as Mission: Impossible and The Feather and Father Gang for several years, often portraying villains. At the same time, Martel decided to move herself and their two children, Avra and Jod, to Carmel. They eventually divorced. He remarried Kymberly Bankier, whom he met at a Muscular Dystrophy Association event. They were married from April 6, 1985, until he died in 2021, and have a son, Hunter.

Is Jerry Douglas related to kirk Douglas

Jerry Douglas Former ‘Young And The Restless’ Star Dead At 88 1

Jerry Douglas died after a brief illness in Los Angeles, California on November 9, 2021, at the age of 88, three days before his 89th birthday. He is survived by his wife Kym Douglas, as well as his sons, Jod and Hunter, and daughter Avra.

What was Jerry Douglas net worth in 2021: Jerry Douglas had earned a net worth of $5 million before he passed away on November 9, 2021. He had gathered a massive fortune through his acting career. Besides his acting career, Jerry has released a CD named “The Best Is Yet to Come” in 2007, a collection of jazz standards. Since the release date, he has performed the jazz collection around the U. S. and Canada.

| Jerry Douglas store | Jerry Douglas actor cancer | Jerry Douglas actor health? |