Jeffrey Epstein, accused sex trafficker, is dead by apparent suicide, found in his Manhattan jail cell

Jeffrey Epstein, the millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker, is dead by apparent suicide, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

The officials told NBC News that Epstein was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, a federal jail in Manhattan, and that he apparently hanged himself.

Epstein, 66, who was being held on federal sex trafficking charges, was transported Saturday morning from the jail to a hospital in Lower Manhattan. Upon arrival, he was in cardiac arrest, people familiar with the matter say.

His death comes a little over two weeks after Epstein, had been found injured and in a fetal position in his cell. He was semiconscious with marks on his neck. Two sources told NBC News in July that Epstein was on suicide watch.