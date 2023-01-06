The sad news of the death of Gangsta Boo rocked the world of hip-hop yesterday with the news of her sudden death. The beloved rap star Gangsta Boo was just 43 years old.

Gangsta Boo, whose birth name was Lola Mitchell, first gained recognition in the mid-90s as a pioneer in the Memphis-based rap group, Three 6 Mafia. But it was when she launched her solo career in 1999 that she began to make a name for herself.

Gangsta Boo’s unique rapping style—showcasing her wit, humour, and bold attitude—quickly made her a favourite of many fans and critics alike. Her contribution to the soundscape of southern rap was undeniable, and fans can hear her influence in the work of countless artists.

Her unmistakable flow was a perfect example of her fearlessness and determination. Despite facing numerous obstacles throughout her career, she persevered and created a legacy of success.

Gangsta Boo leaves behind her two sons and will be missed by her friends, family, and fans. She was a shining example that hard work and creativity can help you overcome adversity and forge your path.

