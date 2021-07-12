WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff dead at the age of 71

Travis, the pro wrestler Paul Orndorff, son, announced his father’s death on social media on Monday, July 12, 2021.

He wrote, “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love my, Daddy,” he wrote.

Orndorff made his pro wrestling 76. Before working for Vince McMahon, Orndorff was a major attraction in Mid-South Wrestling, where he participated in several well-received feuds against Ted DiBiase, Junkyard Dog, and Dusty Rhodes.

Orndorff will forever be remembered by wrestling fans for his appearance in the first-ever WrestleMania main event where he teamed with Rowdy Roddy Piper to take on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Orndorff’s rivalry with Hogan, arguably one of wrestling’s biggest feuds of the 1980s, peaked when the company’s face defeated “Mr. Wonderful” in a steel cage match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in 1985.

Following his exit from WWE, Orndorff worked for WCW, where he was tag team champion and a television champion.

His career ended when he suffered a neck injury at Fall Brawl 2000 and went on to help run the WCW Power Plant. He got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and two appearances, first at WrestleMania XXX in a backstage segment with Hogan, Piper, Mr. T, and Hogan’s birthday celebration Night Raw. His final match was in 2017, in a six-man tag team match at CWE 8th Anniversary Show Tour.