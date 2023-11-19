U.S.A. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate mental health advocate and distinguished diplomat, recently passed away at the age of 96. Her remarkable life was filled with notable achievements, and her impact on American society cannot be overstated.

The US First Lady Carter entered hospice care on November 17, 2023, and she died just two days later at her home in Plains, Georgia, of natural causes.

Rosalynn Carter was born in Plains, Georgia, on August 18, 1927. She married Jimmy Carter, who would later become the 39th President of the United States, in 1946. Throughout her time as First Lady from 1977 to 1981, Rosalynn Carter left an indelible mark on the nation.

One of her most notable contributions was her advocacy for mental health. Recognizing the importance of destigmatizing mental illnesses, she worked tirelessly to raise awareness and improve access to treatment. She co-founded the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program to promote research, education, and policy reform in mental health.

In an interview, former President Jimmy Carter spoke of his wife’s dedication to this cause: “Rosalynn has always had a deep compassion for those suffering from mental illness. She saw firsthand the lack of attention and resources devoted to mental health, and she made it her mission to change that.”

Rosalynn Carter’s exceptional work as a mental health advocate earned her respect and admiration from professionals in the field. Dr. Thomas Insel, former National Institute of Mental Health director, remembers her as “a true champion for mental health.” He commended her for pioneering initiatives that led to significant advancements in the field.

Apart from her advocacy for mental health, Rosalynn Carter also played a prominent role as a diplomat. She participated in numerous diplomatic missions worldwide, representing the United States and promoting global peace and human rights. Her commitment to diplomacy and ability to build bridges with different cultures made her an influential figure in international relations.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who worked closely with Rosalynn Carter during her time as First Lady, shared her thoughts on Carter’s diplomatic prowess: “Rosalynn had extraordinary skills in connecting with people from diverse backgrounds and finding common ground. Her warmth, sincerity, and intellect were greatly admired by diplomats worldwide.”

Rosalynn Carter’s lasting legacy is evident in her impact on American society. Her unwavering dedication to mental health raised awareness and led to significant progress in the treatment of mental illnesses. Her efforts helped change public attitudes and ensured that mental health was not neglected on the national agenda.

Former President Obama acknowledged her impact: “Rosalynn Carter’s commitment to mental health issues changed countless lives. Her tireless advocacy and depth of compassion will always be remembered.”

As the nation mourns the loss of Rosalynn Carter, her contributions to American society should be celebrated. Her legacy as a mental health advocate and diplomat will continue to inspire future generations to work toward a more inclusive and compassionate society. In her husband’s words, former President Jimmy Carter, “Her life’s work touched the lives of millions, and her spirit will live on in all of us who knew and loved her.”

