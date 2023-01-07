Earl Boen was born in New York City and started his acting career at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. The late actor Boen made his Broadway debut in the original production of “The Man in the Glass Booth” in 1968 and soon found success in the film world with roles in “The French Connection,” “Stardust Memories,” and “The Entity.” A decade later, he was cast as Dr. Silberman in “The Terminator,” and the rest was history.

The veteran actor also had a long career in television, appearing on “Law & Order,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and “China Beach.” He had also lent his vocal talents to “The Batman/Superman Hour,” “Batman: The Animated Series,” and “The Transformers.”

Although he will be well remembered for his many beloved roles on the big and small screen, Boen’s voice acting will forever remain in the annals of film and television history. By bringing characters to life with his unique vocal range and exceptional talent, he has left behind a lasting legacy of artistry and performance. He will be dearly missed by moviegoers and animation fans alike.

