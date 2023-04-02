On Saturday, April 1st, the music world suffered greatly with the passing of DJ Red Robinson, Vancouver’s legendary music icon. Red had a brief illness before his death shortly after 8 a.m.

Radio legend Red Robinson

As music fans, we often hold onto memories of the artists that inspire us. Sometimes, the radio DJs can introduce us to our favourite bands, providing the soundtrack to our teenage years or late-night drives. One such D.J. was Red Robinson, a beloved Vancouver radio personality who recently passed away at 86.

Red Robinson began his career in the 1950s, spinning records on local radio stations across British Columbia. Robinson’s popularity skyrocketed when he interviewed a young band from Liverpool called The Beatles. He quickly gained a reputation for his on-air charisma and passion for music, earning him “the voice of Vancouver.”

The year was 1964, and The Beatles were on their first North American tour. Robinson snagged an interview with the band members, who were the biggest music sensation in the world at the time. This interview was a momentous occasion for Robinson and music lovers across Canada. Robinson’s interview with the Beatles has been quoted and referenced countless times, becoming an iconic moment in rock and roll history.

But Robinson’s legacy goes beyond his interview with The Beatles. Throughout his career, he pushed the boundaries of what a D.J. could do, frequently featuring local musicians on his shows and hosting concerts and events. He was a champion for up-and-coming artists, providing a platform for them to share their music with a wider audience.

Robinson’s work was not limited to music, either. d’Robinson’s dedication to his community earned him numerous awards, including an induction into the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame and the Order of British Columbia. He also advocated for charitable causes, supporting organizations like the Variety Child’s Charity and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Today, Robinson inspires anyone who wants to pursue a career in music, broadcasting, or community service. He showed us we could accomplish great things and leave a lasting impact with passion, dedication, and hard work.

As we say goodbye to Red Robinson, we remember the joy he brought to his audience and the countless lives he touched through his work. His spirit and dedication inspire us to chase our dreams and make a difference in our communities.

Red Robinson was a renowned DJ in Vancouver who had interviewed some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles. He pioneered rock and roll, broadcasting for over fifty years on C-FUN 1410, North America’s first 24-hour rock station. Starting in the 1950s, Red had an amazing career, hosting concerts, promoting records, and doing radio shows. His energy and enthusiasm were infectious, and he was a true innovator in the music industry.

Red Robinson was a dedicated man who worked hard to promote and bring the best music to people’s lives. He had a deep love for music, evident in how he interviewed guests on his radio show. He was a master communicator and interviewer, always curious and eager to learn more. Red loved to tell stories, and he was passionate about music.

Music fans will fondly remember Red Robinson, whose legacy will live on for generations. His love for music and dedication to the music industry will be remembered. He was a pioneer and a beloved figure in Vancouver and the music world. His influence will be felt for years to come.

R.I.P., DJ Red Robinson.

DJ Red Robinson’s life

Red Robinson was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1937. He grew up in the Deep Cove area of North Vancouver and attended Capilano College. After college, he became a DJ at a local radio station. He soon became one of the most popular DJs in Vancouver.

Red Robinson’s career spans over 50 years. He has interviewed many celebrities and has been inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Red Robinson was retired and continued living in North Vancouver, and still involved in the music industry and was also a regular guest on radio and television shows.