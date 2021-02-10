Terez Paylor Yahoo Sports Journalist Dies Unexpectedly at 37

Terez Paylor’s death was confirmed by his fiancée Ebony Reed, who said in a statement released by Yahoo Sports on Tuesday, “While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many.”

“Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans,” Reed continued. “More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so man. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed.”

According to the Kansas City Star, where Paylor worked for five years covering the Kansas City Chiefs, the sportswriter died “unexpectedly” on Tuesday.

News reports did not reveal the cause of Terez Paylor’s death.

“Hearing the news of Terez’s passing is heart-wrenching,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “He was so young and full of life; he always wanted to do right by people.”

“Many of us in the Chiefs organization had the opportunity over the years to build a friendship with him, including our players, coaches, and staff, and he was an incredible person with the right attitude and integrity,” the NFL team said. “He took a lot of pride in his stories, was always deep into the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had a chance to enjoy those conversations with him.”

“Beyond that, he was always quick to ask about your family and took a genuinely caring interest in the answer you were giving. He was a true professional and a great man with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and to Terez, you’re a permanent member of our ‘All-Juice’ team.”