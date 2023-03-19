Remembering Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins: The Parliament-Funkadelic Legend dead at 81.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins’s passing at age 81. The original member of Parliament-Funkadelic, Haskins, was born in 1941, and his contribution to the phenomenal rise of the quintet formed in 1960 is beyond measure.

Alongside George Clinton, Haskins vocalized with fellow band members Ray Davis, Calvin Simon, and Grady Thomas, setting the benchmark for creating the unique sound and style that captivated audiences throughout the USA and beyond. He was an innovator, pushing the boundaries of what was accepted then, and his influence left an indelible mark on the industry.

The power of Haskins’ lyrics and melodies profoundly impacted the music industry during the 70s, becoming a staple of the funk and soul genres. His creative approach to songwriting and his distinctive singing voice was captivating and had a unique quality that resonated with generations of music lovers.

Haskins’ influence in the music industry began in the late 1960s when he joined George Clinton and his musicians to create the genre-shifting sound of funk. His angelic tenor vocals and melodic guitar playing were key to the band’s meteoric success, culminating in winning a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group in 1977.

In addition to his time with Parliament-Funkadelic, Haskins lent his voice and guitar to dozens of other recordings, including solo albums such as “Be What You Is” and “Funk Or Walk.” He also worked extensively with other prominent artists, such as Bootsy Collins, Gladys Knight, and, most recently, Kendrick Lamar.

But more than his musical talents, those who knew and worked with Haskins remember his generous spirit and infectious love of life. He was known for his passionate, enthusiastic nature and ability to unite people of all backgrounds.

Haskins was known for his innovative techniques and energetic performances that helped shape the funk sound. His career spanned more than 50 years, starting with the 1967 formation of the psychedelic funk group Parliament-Funkadelic. He was an integral part of the influential musical collective, composing and co-writing many of the group’s songs and performing on multiple instruments.

Haskins was an unsung hero in the funk music genre. As a multi-instrumentalist, he could play various instruments, including guitar, bass, and keyboards. His unique blend of sounds and styles gave Parliament-Funkadelic a distinct edge and solidified its place in the music pantheon.

