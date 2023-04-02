It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Canadian film, television and theatre actor Sharon Acker, who passed away recently at 87. She was best known for her roles in such classic films as “Point Blank” and “Happy Birthday to Me.”

Acker was born in Toronto and began her career with a debut performance in 1959’s “The Terrible Choice,” which she followed up with roles in films such as “The Cheyenne Social Club” and “The New Perry Mason.” She also had a string of remarkable television appearances, including “The Waltons,” “Dynasty,” and “Cheers.”

Throughout her career, Acker was known for her ability to bring realism to her performances and for her strong sense of professionalism and commitment. She had an instinct for connecting with her audiences, making her character come to life.

In 1966, Acker achieved international fame with her role in John Boorman’s classic thriller “Point Blank.” She played the role of Walker’s (Lee Marvin) unfaithful wife, and her performance was met with critical acclaim. She followed this success up with a memorable role as the villainous Gloria Harper in the slasher flicks “Happy Birthday to Me.”

Acker was just as successful on stage and starred in numerous Broadway and across Canada productions. She also appeared in several television movies, including the Emmy nominated “The Day After.”

Despite her nearly four decades-long careers, Acker never received the industry recognition she deserved and was largely overlooked by the award shows. However, her talent and hard work were never forgotten, and her legacy will live on.

Acker was part of a long line of talented Canadian actors who impacted the international stage. She was one of the few to gain international attention in her lifetime, appearing in films and television shows in the United States and across Europe.

It wasn’t all glamorous. She put in countless, often uncredited, hours of hard work in her many years in the industry. But her dedication was never in vain. Her performances in films like Point Blank and Happy Birthday to Me remain iconic and will live in popular culture for years.

Memories

But despite her success as an actor, she always remained humble and gracious. She was an endearing presence both on and off camera, and her contagious laugh and loving spirit will be forever remembered.

Beyond her film credits, Sharon was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her fierce spirit, the strength of character, and warm and generous nature have left an unforgettable legacy in the lives of her loved ones.

Beyond her film credits, Sharon was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her fierce spirit, the strength of character, and warm and generous nature have left an unforgettable legacy in the lives of her loved ones.

Her death also marks an enormous loss for the entertainment industry. As an actor and a mentor, she touched the lives of many aspiring actors inspired by her passion and dedication to her craft.

Sharon Acker – April 2, 1935 – March 16, 2023

