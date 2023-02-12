The world of entertainment is mourning the loss of a beloved actor. Cody Longo, an actor best known for his role on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has tragically passed away at 34.

His longtime friend and agent, Alex Gittelson, said the actor/musician was found dead in his Texas home on Wednesday morning.

Longo began his acting career in 2007, and his talent and charisma were evident from the beginning. He was quickly cast in roles on big-name shows like ‘Ugly Betty,’ ‘Friday Night Lights,’ and ‘CSI: Miami.’ However, he achieved his greatest success as a series regular on ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Longo’s portrayal of the caring and compassionate ‘Nick Fallon’ earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination and an army of devoted fans.

Despite his young age, Longo had achieved great success in his career and was beloved and respected by his peers. His death is an enormous loss, and tributes to his life and work have begun pouring in from friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Longo was a talented actor who touched many lives through his work. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew He would be dearly missed by his family, friends, and fans. Ss him dearly.

Cody Longo, a beloved actor known for his work on Days of Our Lives, passed away at 34. The news of his death has been met with overwhelming sadness and sympathy from his family, friends, and fans who truly loved and appreciated him.

Cody displayed great talent throughout his work and was greatly respected as a professional. His passion for performing shone through in every role he undertook, establishing him as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Cody personally have expressed their heartfelt condolences and fond memories of the actor. According to his family and friends, Cody made sure to take the time to reach out to those in need, never shying away from lending a helping hand or spreading a kind word. He was a caring individual whose presence was always a source of joy and comfort.

Cody will be dearly missed by everyone who knows him. His memory will endure in the hearts and minds of his fans and those whose lives he touched with his talent, compassion, and kindness. On behalf of the entire entertainment community, we offer our sincerest condolences to Cody’s loved ones during this difficult time.

The entertainment world is mourning the death of Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo, who passed away at age 34. With his talent, compassion, and kindness, Cody touched the lives of many throughout his career.

Cody was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and began his career performing in local theatre productions. As his career expanded, he landed several notable roles, including Nathan Horton on Days of Our Lives. He was well-liked by his fellow cast and crew for his positive attitude and warm heart.

Off-screen, Cody was passionate about giving back to his community and often volunteered for various charitable causes. The actor was active in speaking out on social issues and was an inspirational role model for many of those who admired him.

Cody leaves an incredible legacy of touching the lives of fans and those close to him with his talent, compassion, and kindness. His untimely passing has left the entire entertainment community in mourning, and we offer our sincerest condolences to Cody.

Other actors | Cody Longo bio