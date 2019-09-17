HerHer Here, shThe Us Media has lost a legendary journalist in the person of Cokie Roberts of ABC News in National Public Radio.

Cokie was also literally raised in the halls of Congress where her father was the majority leader. Hale Boggs her mother became congresswoman and later ambassador to the Vatican. Lindy Boggs Cokie was also women journalists.

She was a mentor, a role model and a friend to many. Cokie was a graduate of Wellesley College she was first among equals here juggling her many roles mother wife grandmother with unfailing kindness to all she encountered especially to those who always trying to emulate her.

Cokie and her husband New York Times journalist Steve Roberts were married in the Boggs’s family home where Cokie and Steve still lived to this day with President Lyndon Johnson attending their wedding. She was also the breakout star of this week with David Brinkley on the roundtable every Sunday morning and what became appointment television.

The late veteran journalist covered 22 national conventions in every presidential debate during her long tenure within 40 years as a journalist. Her colleague George Stephanopoulos said that he was on the phone with Cokie just last Thursday to tell her how much he missed having her there in Houston for the Democratic debate.

She was also the author and also with her husband co-author of many books many bestsellers including one on first lady’s entitled ladies of Liberty the women who shaped our nation.

Nancy Pelosi, the US House Speaker, said Cokie Roberts was a trailblazer who forever transformed the role of women in the newsroom and in our history books over five decades of celebrated journalism. Cokie, she said shown a powerful light on the unsung women heroes who built our nation but whose stories have long gone untold.

President Obama said in a statement she was a constant over 40 years of a shifting media landscape and changing world informing voters about the issues of our time mentoring young journalists every step of the way.

Cokie successfully fought breast cancer back in 2002 she helped countless numbers of women who were later diagnosed with the disease. According to ABC News, she passed away at the age of 75 due to complications treating a recurrence of breast cancer having worked up until the very end coquís.

Her family in their statement said, in part, They will miss Cokie beyond measure both for her contributions and for her love and kindness.