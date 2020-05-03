Dr. Lorna Breen, who oversaw the ER at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital even after contracting COVID-19 herself, died by suicide. Her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Corey Feist spoke with TODAY. She said the hospital “was like Armageddon,” Jennifer says, but “she would not give up.” She adds, “She had COVID, and I believe it altered her brain” and “she couldn’t help enough people, and the combination was untenable.” The sad story is told by the doctor’s surviving family.
