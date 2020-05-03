The story: ER Doctor Who Died By Suicide: She ‘Couldn’t help enough People’

May 3, 2020 whodied-admin Gone But Not Forgotten Comments Off on The story: ER Doctor Who Died By Suicide: She ‘Couldn’t help enough People’




Dr. Lorna Breen, who oversaw the ER at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital even after contracting COVID-19 herself, died by suicide. Her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Corey Feist spoke with TODAY. She said the hospital “was like Armageddon,” Jennifer says, but “she would not give up.” She adds, “She had COVID, and I believe it altered her brain” and “she couldn’t help enough people, and the combination was untenable.” The sad story is told by the doctor’s surviving family.

As found on Youtube

Related Articles

The Young Turks - RNC in the Field 2
Video

The Young Turks – RNC in the Field

July 18, 2016 Video Comments Off on The Young Turks – RNC in the Field

Download audio and video of the full two hour show on-demand + the members-only post game show by becoming a member at . Your membership supports the day to day operations and is vital for […]