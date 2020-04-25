Bryce Beekman Washington State football player dead at 22

The Whitman County coroner said the cause of death was acute intoxication due to a combination of fentanyl and promethazine.

Bryce Beekman, the Washington State football player, found dead at his home in late March, died from an accidental overdose, the coroner said.

The 22-year-old athlete died on March 23 from acute intoxication due to a combination of fentanyl and promethazine, Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers said Friday.

Fentanyl is a drug used to treat severe pain, and promethazine commonly used for allergies and nausea. Fentanyl can also be the drug used to treat sedative.

Pullman police received a call around 5:45 p.m. on March 23 about a person not breathing. Beekman had died before first responders arrived, Chief Gary Jenkins previously said.

Beekman’s family said in a statement that they have any questions regarding his death and are working with police to find answers “and ultimately help prevent this from happening again to anyone else’s son or daughter.”

The family went on to say that they were grateful for the love and support they have received.

“It is a clear sign of all the lives that were touched by Bryce. We encourage everyone to remember how his bright smile, genuine personality, and amazing spirit brought people together, which is what made him such a wonderful family member, real friend, and great teammate,” the statement read.

Bryce Beekman, a redshirt senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, transferred to Washington State from Arizona Western College before last season. He was a safety and started all 13 games during his junior year and was fifth on the team with 60 tackles.

As a freshman at Arizona Western, he got named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honorable mention. As a sophomore, he got rated the No. 4 junior college safety prospect in the country.

