Bob Barker, a Stalwart in the TV Business, is dead at 99

Bob Barker, the beloved and iconic host of the long-running game show “The Price Is Right,” sadly passed away at 99. Barker, who died on Saturday, August 26, 2023, leaves an incredible legacy in the television industry and will forever be remembered for his unparalleled charm, wit, and dedication to animal rights activism.

Born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, Robert William Barker had always had a natural, entertaining talent. After serving as a naval fighter pilot during World War II, Barker pursued a career in broadcasting. He began his journey in radio, hosting his show in his native state, before moving to the small screen in the early 1950s.

Barker’s first television gig came in 1956 when he landed the role of the host for the game show “Truth or Consequences.” His charisma and quick-thinking abilities gained him a devoted following, and he quickly became a beloved figure in the homes of millions of Americans.

However, Barker’s tenure as the host of “The Price Is Right” truly solidified his place in television history. Taking over the show’s reins in 1972, he charmed audiences for an incredible 35 years until his retirement in 2007. Barker’s longevity on the show, his warm demeanour and genuine connection with contestants made him a favourite among viewers of all ages.

During his time on “The Price Is Right,” Barker became a household name. His trademark sign-off, “Help control the pet population; have your pets spayed or neutered,” became instantly recognizable to fans. Barker tirelessly used his platform to promote animal rights and raise awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Barker’s commitment to animal welfare extended beyond the game show, as he actively supported various organizations and initiatives. He donated a significant amount of his wealth to establish the DJ&T Foundation, named in honour of his wife and mother, which funds spay and neuter clinics across the United States.

In recognition of his outstanding work, Barker received numerous accolades, including numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry. He even stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his immense impact on television and philanthropy.

Bob Barker’s impact on television cannot be overstated. He was a talented host and a passionate advocate for causes close to his heart. His infectious enthusiasm and compassion have inspired countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of people worldwide.

As news of Barker’s passing reverberated through the industry and beyond, tribute and condolence poured in from fellow celebrities, fans, and animal rights activists. While countless individuals mourn the loss of this television icon, they are also grateful for the joy, laughter, and compassion he brought to their lives for over seven decades. Bob Barker’s legacy will forever shine brightly, reminding us to improve the world, one spayed or neutered pet at a time.

Home | Bob Barker’s Life