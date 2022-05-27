What Actor Died Today Ages 20 to 100

What actor died today from the movies, or TV shows? Comedians or others.
Actor Ray Liotta ‘Goodfellas’ Star Dead At 67
Ray Liotta was born on December 18, 1954, and died on May 26, 2022. He was an American actor and producer. Liotta was known for playing Shoeless Joe […]
Dead at 81 actor Maggie Peterson | The Andy Griffith Show.
Maggie Peterson, whose character on “The Andy Griffith Show” developed a memorable infatuation with Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor, has died, her family said Monday. She […]
Actor Fred Ward, ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, Dead at 76
NEW YORK (AP) — Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a fierce tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as "The Right Stuff," "The […]
Kang Soo-Yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dead at 55
The Korea Herald reported that the actress Kang Soo-Yeon died on Saturday following a cerebral hemorrhage, two days after being taken to a hospital in Southern […]
Kenneth Welsh, ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ Actor, Dead at 80
80-year-old Kenneth Welsh, the actor known for his memorable villain from Twin Peaks and his roles in hit films such as The Day After Tomorrow […]
Joanna Barnes, The Parent Trap and Tarzan Actress, Dead at 87
Joanna Barnes, an actress, known for her roles in The Parent Trap and Tarzan: The Ape Man, has died. She was 87. The actress passed Friday at her […]
Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story actor, dead at 93
Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" […]
Frank Pesce, Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop actor, dead at 75
Frank Pesce, the actor whose career includes roles in Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, and Miami Vice, has died. He was 75. Pesce's girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline the […]
Bob Wall, who Co-Star in Bruce Lee’s ‘Enter the Dragon,’ Dead at 82
The martial arts expert and stuntman Bob Wall, best known for playing henchman O'Hara opposite Bruce Lee in the 1973 martial arts classic "Enter the […]
James Bond first Actor Sean Connery Dead at 70
Connery is best known for his role as the aforementioned super spy in the 007 franchise. He also played seminal roles in other classics like […]
The actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta dead at 57
Actress Kelly Preston, died Sunday after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. Kelly Preston starred in movies as "Space Camp," "Jerry Maguire," and most […]
DEBBIE REYNOLDS (1932-2016) in Rick McKay’s “Broadway BEYOND the Golden Age”
DEBBIE REYNOLDS (1932-2016) is one of the stars of Rick McKay's upcoming film, "Broadway: BEYOND the Golden Age" and these are just a few moments […]
Dead at 50 is Singer Traci Braxton of Braxton Family Values
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Traci Braxton, featured with her family in the reality television series "Braxton Family Values," died at age 50 on Saturday. […]
Peg Murray, who first appeared on Broadway in 1956, a recipient of the Tony Award in 1967, died at 96 following a stroke.
Peg Murray, who won a 1967 Tony Award for Fräulein Kost's portrayal in Cabaret and later recurred for 13 years on ABC's daytime drama All My Children, died […]
Marguerite Ray ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Dies at 89
Marguerite Ray, an actress who had a 10-year stint on The Young and the Restless and was a regular on Redd Foxx's 1980s Sanford and Son sequel series, has […]
Emmy-winning comedic actor Fred Willard dead at 86
Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films, dies at 86. His daughter said in […]
Veteran actor Brian Dennehy Dead at 81
The 81-year-old actor Brian Dennehy died on Wednesday, April 15, from natural causes his daughter said. She added her father's death was not coronavirus-related […]
A Star has left us – Actress Diahann Carroll dead at 84
Diahann Carroll made a number of films during her career and was nominated for an Academy Award for Claudine in 1974. It wasn't until she […]
