Leave It to Beaver’ Actor Ken Osmond Dead at 76

May 20, 2020




Ken Osmond, the actor, best known for playing troublemaker Eddie Haskell on “Leave it to Beaver,” died Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He was 76 years old.

Sources confirmed to Variety that Osmond died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family members.

His son, Eric, told the Hollywood Reporter that his dad was “an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

In between his two “Leave it to Beaver” runs, Osmond joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970. In 1980, he was shot three times during a police chase, though a bulletproof vest saved him, Variety reported. He retired from the force in 1988.

Osmond’s former partner with the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, also confirmed Osmond’s passing to Variety and said he had suffered from “respiratory issues.”

n 2007, the cast reunited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Leave it to Beaver.”

“Today, looking back, Eddie has been so good to me my entire life, I’m so glad I was typecast,” Osmond recalled. He also noted that people often didn’t recognize him after he became a police officer.

