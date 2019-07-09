Disney star Cameron Boyces cause of death is deferred pending further investigation

The “Jessie” and “Descendants” actor died due to “an ongoing medical condition,” a family spokesperson told ABC News on Saturday. Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been deferred, requiring a further investigation from the coroner’s office.

Boyce was pronounced dead at his North Hollywood home Saturday at 2:35 p.m. after he was found unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a press release Monday. He was 20.

Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani said that the actor’s cause of death had been deferred “pending further investigation” after an autopsy was completed Monday. There was no further information on the nature of the required investigation. Boyce’s family told ABC News – which is part of the Disney/ABC Television Group owned by the Walt Disney Company – that the actor succumbed to a seizure.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the family told ABC. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Boyce was known for his roles on the Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” in which he played one of four wealthy, rambunctious children under the care of a new nanny, and the “Descendants” franchise, as the son of Cruella De Vil. Many of Boyce’s celebrity co-stars and fans took to social media after his unexpected death to pay tribute to the late actor, including Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek, Debbie Ryan, Kristin Chenoweth and Skai Jackson.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” Victor tweeted Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Born May 28,1999, Boyce’s first acting credit was in a Panic! At the Disco music video at age 9, according to IMDb. He made guest appearances in a handful of Disney Channel shows, including “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up,” “Austin and Ally” and “Liv and Maddie.”

Boyce starred in “Jessie” from 2011 to 2015 as Luke Ross, the mischievous second oldest sibling, and voiced the titular role in “Jake and the Neverland Pirates,” an animated Disney Junior show that ran from 2012 to 2015.

His role as Carlos in the “Descendants” franchise has spanned multiple movies, shorts and a TV spinoff since 2015. “Descendants 3” is scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.