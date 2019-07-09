Disney star Cameron Boyces cause of death is deferred pending further investigation

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been deferred, requiring a further investigation from the coroner’s office.
Boyce was pronounced dead at his North Hollywood home Saturday at 2:35 p.m. after he was found unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a press release Monday. He was 20.
Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani said that the actor’s cause of death had been deferred “pending further investigation” after an autopsy was completed Monday. There was no further information on the nature of the required investigation. Boyce’s family told ABC News – which is part of the Disney/ABC Television Group owned by the Walt Disney Company – that the actor succumbed to a seizure.
“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the family told ABC. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”
Boyce starred in “Jessie” from 2011 to 2015 as Luke Ross, the mischievous second oldest sibling, and voiced the titular role in “Jake and the Neverland Pirates,” an animated Disney Junior show that ran from 2012 to 2015.
His role as Carlos in the “Descendants” franchise has spanned multiple movies, shorts and a TV spinoff since 2015. “Descendants 3” is scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.
