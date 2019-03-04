American actor Luke Perry is dead at age 52. Born on October 11, 1966, Perry became a teen idol for playing Dylan McKay on the TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1995, and again from 1998 to 2000. Perry also starred as Fred Andrews on the CW series Riverdale. He also played guest roles on notable shows such as Criminal Minds, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Will & Grace.

The late actor was born in Mansfield, Ohio, and raised in Fredericktown, Ohio. There, Perry was the school mascot, the Fredericktown High School Freddie. His mother, Ann Bennett, was a homemaker, and his father, Coy Luther Perry Jr., was a steelworker.

According to Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson, Luke Perry died after suffering a massive stroke. His publicist added that actor Luke Perry passed away while surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning, the publicist said.

Perry had moved to Los Angeles shortly after high school to pursue acting. He worked for an asphalt paving company and in a doorknob factory.

In the 1990s, Perry in an interview with Whoopi Goldberg said he auditioned for 215 acting jobs in New York before getting work on a television commercial.[citation needed] After appearing in the music video “Be Chrool to Your Scuel” for the band Twisted Sister alongside Alice Cooper, Perry’s earliest roles were in the daytime soap operas Loving (1987–88) and Another World (1988–89).

Following this, he won the role of the brooding millionaire’s son Dylan McKay on Fox’s teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210. He had initially auditioned for the purpose of Steve Sanders but lost to actor Ian Ziering. While starring on 90210, Perry won a supporting role in the original film version of Joss Whedon’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992). It was during this period of the early 1990s in which Perry became a favorite teen idol. He also starred in Terminal Bliss in 1992.

From 2017 until his death, the American actor Luke Perry starred as Frederick “Fred” Andrews, Archie’s father, on the CW series Riverdale.

Perry starred as Lane Frost in 8 Seconds in 1994. In an attempt to find more mature roles, he decided to leave Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1995. In the same year, Luke Perry took part in the Italian movie Vacanze di Natale ’95, playing himself. Although he announced that 90210 was behind him, his departure would eventually turn out to be for only three years.

During that time, Perry starred in the independent film Normal Life opposite Ashley Judd, starred in the TV science fiction movie Invasion (1997), and a Rodney King drama Riot (1997), and Perry had a small role in Luc Besson’s science fiction adventure film The Fifth Element (1997). In 1998 he returned to 90210 for financial reasons.[citation needed] Perry then starred in the 1999 film Storm and went on to star in a 2002 television movie called The Triangle.

From 2001 to 2002, he starred in the HBO prison drama Oz, as the Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier. From 2002 to 2004 he starred in the post-apocalyptic TV series Jeremiah. In 2006 Perry co-starred in the ensemble drama series Windfall, about a group of friends who win the lottery. The series ran for 13 episodes during the summer of 2006 on NBC. In 2007 he landed the role of Tommy “Santa” Santorelli on the film The Sandlot: Heading Home, and he appeared in the 2008 western A Gunfighter’s Pledge.

Perry also appeared in the HBO series John from Cincinnati, which premièred on June 10, 2007, and ran for 10 episodes; the series finale aired on August 12, 2007. He also starred in the Swedish film Äntligen Midsommar (Finally Midsummer), which was released in the summer of 2009.

He said of his role on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Dylan McKay: “I’m going to be linked with him until I die, but that’s actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He’s mine.” However, he did not reprise his role on the spin-off. He stated: “When you’re in the professional acting business, you have to look into all these offers, and I don’t mean anything bad about it but creatively it’s something I have done before and I don’t know how it will benefit me if I do it again.”

Perry finally revealed a significant reason why he did not want to be part of this revival, citing the show’s longtime producer Aaron Spelling: “The difference between CW bringing something back and Aaron Spelling doing something back is significant. And I cannot do it without Aaron.” However, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling reprised their roles in the 2008 revival of the series.

Perry did considerable voice-over work for various animated series, often playing himself. He played himself (as Krusty the Clown’s half brother) in an episode of The Simpsons (1993). He voiced himself in an episode of Johnny Bravo, giving Johnny dating advice after Johnny saved him from a stampede of fangirls. Perry parodied himself in an episode of Family Guy, in which he was labeled as gay by Peter and sued the family. His other voice work includes The Incredible Hulk, Biker Mice from Mars, Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm, and The Night of the Headless Horseman.

Perry guest-starred as gay characters in the sitcoms Spin City (1997) and Will & Grace (2005); he appeared as Carter Heywood’s ex-boyfriend who subsequently fell in love with a woman on Spin City and played a geeky birdwatcher who caught the eye of Jack McFarland on Will & Grace.

In 2005, Perry was reunited with former 90210 co-star Jennie Garth when he guest-starred on What I Like About You in a loose parody of their 90210 characters’ relationship. In 2008, Perry guest-starred as rapist Noah Sibert in the season premiere of the television series Law & Order: SVU. He also guest-starred as cult leader Benjamin Cyrus in an episode of Criminal Minds. In late 2009, Perry starred in The Killers’ music video for their fourth annual Christmas single, “¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe!”

Also in 2009, Luke lent his voice talents in the Thomas Nelson’s audio Bible production known as The Word of Promise. In this dramatized audio, the late actor Luke Perry played the characters of Saint Stephen and Judas, the disciple. The project also featured a large ensemble of other well-known Hollywood actors including Jim Caviezel, Lou Gossett Jr., John Rhys-Davies, Jon Voight, Gary Sinise, Jason Alexander, Christopher McDonald, Marisa Tomei, Stacy Keach, and John Schneider.

Perry appeared on Broadway in 2001, in a revival of The Rocky Horror Show, playing Brad Majors.

In 2004, he appeared in the London production of When Harry Met Sally as Harry, alongside Alyson Hannigan as Sally.

Following his appearance in the stage adaptation of When Harry Met Sally, Perry was asked to reprise his role as Dylan McKay in a guest appearance on 90210. Owing to scheduling conflicts with Shannen Doherty, he was subsequently written out of the episode. He appeared as the American version of Inspector Space-Time in an episode of Community. In 2010 he played a con man/psychic in a second season episode of Leverage.

Perry returned to television in 2015 in the Up Network original series Detective McLean: Ties That Bind. He played Tim Olson, the brother of the lead character, who is arrested by his sister and sent to prison. Subsequently, the show revolves around his sister taking in his teenage kids. Perry also starred in the Hallmark Channel movie Love in Paradise in 2016.