Aurora, city officials in Illinois confirmedPolice news out of Aurora Ill. states that five people were killed Friday in a mass shooting at an Aurora industrial complex. Also, five police officers were wounded. Police are also confirming the gunman is dead.

A spokesman with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said at least one person is dead. No additional details were immediately available.

Aurora police about 3:30 p.m. Friday said the scene had been secured and that the shooter was no longer a threat to the area. About a half hour earlier, city officials said the shooter had been apprehended.

An active shooter situation was first reported about 1:45 p.m. Friday near Highland Avenue and Prairie Street. There are several businesses in that area, including the Henry Pratt Company. The streets in the area are closed.

A city spokesman said there were multiple civilian casualties, but provided no additional information.

Rush Copley Medical Center said it received two patients who were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital each took in one patient; condition reports were not available.

Kane County’s SWAT team, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, ATF, the FBI, and local police departments responded.

West Aurora School District 129 said it would allow students to leave schools sometime after 4 p.m. Friday. The school system earlier in the day announced students were sheltering in place for their safety on a soft lockdown.

