Kirk Woodman the Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso, found dead, and that’s according CTV News in Canada where his son works.

Kirk Woodman was working for Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.

A spokesperson for Burkina Faso’s security ministry said Woodman was abducted during a raid of a local mining site in the northern party of that country.

According to earlier report twelve armed individuals, believed to be terrorists kidnaped Kirk Woodman from a mining exploration location in the northern part of that country, the ministry said in a statement. The statement did not say whether authorities believe Woodman is alive.

On January 10, Woodman arrived at the mining exploration site the ministry added. The location is owned by Progress Minerals, a Canadian-based company, the statement said.

The Canadian government has been in touch with officials in Burkina Faso on the kidnapping, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

“There are serious reports that he has been kidnapped. We are in touch with authorities in Burkina Faso and the authorities there, and the relevant Canadian agencies are very much engaged in this difficult situation,” Freeland said.

Earlier this month, Quebec native Edith Blais, and Luca Tacchetto, an Italian national, went missing while in Burkina Faso.

