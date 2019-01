Daryl Dragon, part of the iconic ’70s duo Captain & Tennille, passed away on Jan. 2. His old singing partner and ex-wife, Toni Tennille, was right there for Daryl’s last moments.

Daryl Dragon was 76 when he died from renal failure at a hospice in Prescott, Arizona on Jan. 2, 2019, his publicist Harlan Boll said.

