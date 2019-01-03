//Ariana Grande Shares New Photo with Late Ex Mac Millers Dog: A Beautiful Start to This Year – PEOPLE.com

Ariana Grande is continuing to watch over Mac Miller’s dog Myron.

In the wake of the late rapper’s death, the 25-year-old singer has been spending time with his pooch — taking the dog for a walk in a new photo shared through her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“What a beautiful start to this year,” Grande captioned the photo, snapped as she posed with Myron while wearing a pink fur coat, white tights, and matching pink pumps.

Grande was riding especially high, with her song, “Thank U, Next,” landing at No. 1 on the charts for the past seven weeks. She thanked fans for the success, but was quick to point out how she was staying humble. “I picked up s— after this,” she joked, in a hashtag.

On her Instagram story, Grande shared more shots of Myron, including a video of him hanging with her dog, Toulouse. She had previously documented time with Myron on social media back in November and before that in September.

Miller first adopted Myron — a pitbull mix in 2017 from Wylder’s Holistic Pet Center through The Wagmor, a pet hotel in Los Angeles — while he was still dating the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress. The former couple split in late April after two years together.

Shortly after the pair ended things, Grande began dating Pete Davidson, 25. They were engaged less than two months later.

Miller was found dead in September after an accidental overdose. As she struggled to cope with the loss of her ex, Grande’s whirlwind romance with Davidson also ended, with the pair calling off their engagement in October.

While accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year award in December, Grande struggled to hold back tears as she talked about her tumultuous year.

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life,” she said.