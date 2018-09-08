US Rapper Mac Miller Found dead at Home He Was Age 26

US rapper Mac Miller found dead at his California home, a Los Angeles a coroner confirmed on Saturday, September 8th, 2018.

According to media reports, the 26-year-old, who was open about his substance abuse, died from a possible overdose.

The rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, rose to fame after topping US charts with his debut album in 2011.

He released his latest record, Swimming, earlier this year and was due to go on tour.

“The music artist known as Mac Miller died today in his Studio City home,” the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement.

“In the late morning of September 7, Malcolm McCormick was found unresponsive…. authorities were called, and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 (18:51 GMT).

According to US authorities, the death of the rapper is yet to be known as an autopsy is still pending.

Miller went through a well-publicized break-up with singer and girlfriend Ariana Grande earlier this year.

The pair, who met in 2012, collaborated on some songs and performed together at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017.

Last month charges were filed against the rapper after he was arrested in May driving under the influence and a hit and run.

BBC News

