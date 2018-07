JOE JACKSON HAS DIED. HE WAS THE PATIRACH BEHIND THE INTENSELY TALENTED “JACKSON” FAMILY. ANDREW: JACSKON WAS HOSPITALIZED LAST WEEK WITH TERMINAL CANCER. HE PASSED AWAY INSIDE HIS LOS ANGELES HOME THIS MORNING.

JACKSON HELPED LAUNCH THE MUSIC CAREERS OF HIS CHILDREN, MOST NOTABLY MICHAEL, THE REST OF THE JACKSON FIVE AND JANET. HIS DEATH COMES JUST TWO DAYS AFTER THE 9-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MICHAEL’S PASSING. JOE JACKSON WAS 89 YEARS OLD..

