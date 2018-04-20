Swedish-born producer Avicii quit touring in 2016, but continued to make music in studio Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had the great success on United States pop radio airways died Friday, April, 20th. He was only 28 years-old.

“It is with profound sorrow,” his publicist said

“The family is devastated, and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time” the statement read.

His Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the Swedish born performer, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was discovered lifeless in Muscat, Oman.

Avicii was known internationally as a pop star, performing his well-known electronic dance songs around the world for feverish fans, sometimes hundreds of thousands at the music festivals, where he was the headline act.

There were no more details about the death of Oman were provided to the news media. Oman police and state media had no immediate report late Friday night on the artist’s death.

His famous sound even sent him to the top of the charts and was heard on U.S. radio: His most recognized song, Wake Me Up, was a multi-platinum success and peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. On the dance charts, he had seven Top 10 hits.

In 2016, the performer announced he was retiring from the road, but continued to produce songs and albums.

The famous DJ was a part of the wave of DJ-producers, like David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, who broke out on the scene as lead performers in their own right, earning international hits, fame, awards and more like typical pop stars.

He earned his first Grammy nomination at the 2012 show, in collaboration with Guetta. It was around that time he gained more fans for the Etta James-sampled dance jam, “Le7els,” which reached No. 1 in Sweden.

Avicii continued to collaborate with more high-profile acts, producing the famous Madonna’s Devil Pray and also the Coldplay hits A Sky Full of Stars and Hymn for the Weekend.

For out his standing performances late Oman had was nominated for two Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, and one Billboard Music Award.

His death comes days after being nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP Avicii (01) and was selected alongside his peers, who have taken EDM mainstream of late.

