Dick Van Dyke Show star Rose Marie dies aged 94

Actress Rose Marie, who worked for nearly a century in theatre, film, TV and radio, has died aged 94.

An official post on her Twitter account read: “It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon.”

Born Rose Marie Mazetta on August 15 1923 – the day the Broadway musical Rose-Marie opened – Rose Marie was perhaps best known for portraying the wise-cracking Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

She began her career as a child star aged 3 in vaudeville during the 1920s and 30s, after winning an amateur contest which took her to Atlantic City and saw her become a popular radio personality, also starring in some of the earliest talking films such as the 1929 shot, Baby Rose Marie The Child Wonder which was screened in cinemas before feature films.

