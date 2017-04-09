Sympathize

See Don Rickles' last project

Don Rickles really did not simply embrace being a senior, he incorporated it right into his job.

The comic, who died Thursday from kidney failure at 90, completed work on a new show with AARP before his fatality.

Don Rickles, legendary disrespect comic, dead at 90

"Supper with Don" had actually been revealed recently as a 10 episode collection where the legendary performer would dine and talk with major celebrities including Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Vince Vaughn, Paul Rudd, Marisa Tomei as well as Martin Scorsese.

