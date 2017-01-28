John Hurt, The Elephant Man, Passes At 77

His agent informed the BBC News, John Pain, the British film star as well as two-time Oscar candidate, has actually passed away at the age of 77. He had actually been dealt with for pancreatic cancer cells.

Hurt was best recognized for playing John Merrick in "The Elephant Male," a kind-hearted guy that's feared by society as a result of his severe physical deformity. The well-known 1980 movie was routed by David Lynch.

Pain's decades-long job additionally consisted of a three-episode arc as the War Medical professional in BBC's "Physician That." His efficiency in the 1978 prison drama "Midnight Express," was nominated for an Academy Award. He played wand-maker Mr. Ollivander in 3 "Harry Potter" films. Pain had a specifically unforgettable fatality scene in Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi traditional "Alien.".

