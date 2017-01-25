Mary Tyler Moore Dies At Age 80

Mary Tyler Moore has actually passed away …

She was 80 years of ages.

TMZ records Moore had gotten on a respirator for more than a week and had actually been dealing with a variety of health problems.

The New york city Daily report Moore had a long battle with diabetes as well as was identified with Type 1 diabetic issues when she was 33 years old.

Moore was known for her duty as an associate producer in a Minneapolis newsroom in the preferred TV program, "The Mary Tyler Moore Program."

She likewise starred in "The Penis Van Dyke Program."

