Former leading MLB possibility Andy Marte, 33, killed in auto accident

Marte never did measure up to the potential he displayed in the minors. Rather than develop into Chipper Jones' successor with the Braves, he was traded to the Red Sox and also later on the Indians, after that spent the majority of his job jumping around Triple-A. His last MLB look had the Diamondbacks in 2014. He was an occupation.218/.276/.358 player in 308 big-league video games.