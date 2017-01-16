The last man to walk on the moon passed away Monday at age 82 in Houston. The household of Eugene "Gene" Cernan claimed he had ongoing health concerns, yet his cause of fatality was not quickly understood. Cernan, a Navy boxer pilot in October 1963, was among 14 astronauts that NASA selected for its 3rd astronaut course. He piloted the Gemini 9 goal together with command pilot Tom Stafford as well as came to be the 2nd American to walk in space– what he later described a "spacewalk from heck" where his tools really did not work successfully, he became overheated and he hardly returned in the spacecraft, stated area historian Roger Launius, associate supervisor of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. Yet that near-death experience didn't lower his wish to go up once again, flying on Beauty 10, the gown rehearsal to the very first lunar landing.

"Even at the age of 82, Genetics was enthusiastic concerning sharing his desire to see the continued human expedition of space and encouraged our nation's leaders as well as youngsters to not allow him continue to be the last man to walk on the moon," his family members stated Monday in a statement that NASA launched.

