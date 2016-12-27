Carrie Fisher’s co-star George S Irving from 1973’s Irene dies the day before she does at age 94 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at age 60. The day before one of her old co-stars also passed away: George S Irving. Carrie worked with the character actor during her Broadway debut in 1973 with a revival of Irene. Her mother Debbie Reynolds had the title role in the musical. The Massachusetts

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at age 60.

The day before one of her old co-stars also passed away: George S Irving.

Carrie worked with the character actor during her Broadway debut in 1973 with a revival of Irene. Her mother Debbie Reynolds had the title role in the musical.

The Massachusetts native was 94 when he passed.

Carrie played a debutante in Irene while George was Madame Lucy and Debbie starred as Irene O'Dare.

It was a musical about an attractive but poor city girl who helps flamboyant Madame Lucy become a famous couturier. Along the way she makes a fortune.

Irving won a Tony Award for best performance by a featured actor in a musical.

Reynolds was nominated for best actress in a musical.

Though Irving had a healthy stage career (he appeared in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Can-Can, Bells Are Ringing, Me And My Girl), he also had a strong TV career.

The star was in Car 54, Where Are You?, The Patty Duke Show and All In The Family.

And he was on the soap opera Ryan’s Hope.