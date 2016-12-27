Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ Actress And Author, Dies At 60 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

America is in mourning for 'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher. The actress had a heart attack five days ago on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Carrie was rushed from the airport to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She remained in intensive care but doctors were unable to save her, a spokesman for

America is in mourning for 'Star Wars' icon Carrie Fisher. The actress had a heart attack five days ago on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Carrie was rushed from the airport to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She remained in intensive care but doctors were unable to save her, a spokesman for Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd said. Carrie was just 19 when she was cast as Princess Leia in the blockbuster movie 'Star Wars.'