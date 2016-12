Grant Tinker, former CEO of NBC, dies at age 90 November 30th, 2016 Grant Tinker, former chairman and CEO of NBC and architect of many successes for the network, has died at age 90. He was also a former husband of actress Mary Tyler Moore.

Share this: Email

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Google

Telegram

Tumblr

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Skype

WhatsApp