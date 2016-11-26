People of Miami celebrate Fidel Castro’s death | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

'Good riddance Fidel Castro!' Hundreds of Cuban-Americans take to the streets of Miami to celebrate the death of the dictator they fled Thousands of Miamians took to streets to celebrate Fidel Castro's death In Miami tradition, people hit pots and pans together on Saturday morning Car horns filled the air as locals danced and cheered

PUBLISHED: 07:25 GMT, 26 November 2016 | UPDATED: 13:10 GMT, 26 November 2016

Cuban-Americans in Miami celebrated the death of communist dictator Fidel Castro early Saturday morning with a Little Havana and Hialeah tradition: Banging pots and pans.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in jubilance after it was announced that Castro had died Friday aged 90.

As people banged the kitchenware rhythmically in Little Havana, others danced in the streets and held their cellphones in the air to record the historic moment.

Miami's population is 70 percent Hispanic and Latino and more than half of that population is of Cuban descent.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Miami in jubilance after it was announced that Cuban dictator Fidel Castro had died at age 90

As people banged the kitchenware rhythmically in Little Havana, others danced in the streets and held their cellphones in the air to record the historic moment

Fidel Castro is dead and the people gathered here in Little Havana in Miami are celebrating. #WEBN pic.twitter.com/aveuyMjtw7

— Javier Rodriguez (@WEBNtvRodriguez) November 26, 2016

Of those Cuban-Americans, many have or are relatives of those who fled from Castro's rule of the island nation.

As the crowd grew in Miami, car horns filed the air as people continued to cheer and sing in Spanish.

Cuban flags waves as more people arrived to celebrate and share the moment together.

Miami has been a haven for thousands of Cubans who fled Castro's rule for America.

Castro was quick to silence his critics, closing independent newspapers and ordering the deaths of at least 582 members of the old government over the course of two years.

Homosexuals in the country were herded into camps for 're-education' and HIV-positive citizens were quarantined.

In 1964, Castro acknowledged holding 15,000 political prisoners. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans fled, including Castro's daughter Alina Fernandez Revuelta and his younger sister Juana.

The big migration of Cubans to the United States began when Castro-led revolutionaries took over in the the late 1950s and early 1960s, according to MigrationPolicy.com.

In the 15 years after the revolution began, more than half a million Cubans would immigrate Miami, according to the Economist.