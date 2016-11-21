Soul Singer Sharon Jones, 60, Dies | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Soul Singer Sharon Jones, 60, Dies, Grammy-nominated vocalist dies following "heroic battle against pancreatic cancer". Sharon Jones, a powerhouse soul singer with a gritty voice, fast feet and indomitable energy, died Friday of pancreatic cancer. She was 60. Her death was confirmed by Judy Miller Silverman, her publicist. She said Ms. Jones died at Bassett

Soul Singer Sharon Jones, 60, Dies, Grammy-nominated vocalist dies following "heroic battle against pancreatic cancer".

Sharon Jones, a powerhouse soul singer with a gritty voice, fast feet and indomitable energy, died Friday of pancreatic cancer. She was 60.

Her death was confirmed by Judy Miller Silverman, her publicist. She said Ms. Jones died at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., and was surrounded by members of her band, the Dap-Kings, and other loved ones when she died.

Sharon Jones, the fiery soul singer who spent decades in obscurity before becoming a Grammy-nominated soul and funk vocalist with her longtime backing band the Dap-Kings, died on Friday of pancreatic cancer. She was 60.

Long heralded as a female James Brown, Sharon Jones, soul singer and bandleader of the Dap-Kings, has died at 60.

Sharon Jones of retro-soul band the Dap-Kings has died.

She passed away Friday at a hospital in Cooperstown, New York, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sharon Jones, the lead singer with the band Dap-Kings, has died at the age of 60.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Sharon Jones has passed away after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer," said a post on her website.

Soul singer Sharon Jones, lead singer of the group The Dap-Kings, has died, her publicist announced late Friday. She was 60.