Gwen Ifill, PBS Journalist, Remembered | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

PBS NewsHour anchor Gwen Ifill died on Monday at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer. Ifill made history alongside Judy Woodruff as part of the first all-female nightly new anchor team on PBS. Throughout her career, Ifill was known for her "toughness and integrity" reporting on politics and Washington. During a news conference on Monday, President Obama said, "Gwen was a friend of ours. She was an extraordinary journalist. She always kept faith with the fundamental responsibilities of her profession, asking tough questions, holding people in power accountable and defending a strong and free press that makes our democracy work."

