AG Reno Is Dead | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

The first woman to serve as United States Attorney General, Janet Reno, has died. Janet Reno’s goddaughter said the 78-year-old groundbreaker passed away early this morning from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. Even though her tenure was tumultuous, Reno described her career in politics as “an activity of joy." She served un President Bill Clinton from 1993-2001, making her the longest serving U.S. Attorney General of the 20th Century.

