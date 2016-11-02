David Broadfoot on Performance Failures and The Ed Sullivan Show | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Dave Broadfoot was born on December 5, 1925 in North Vancouver, B.C. and is a famous Canadian comedian. In 1943, he joined the merchant navy serving until 1947.He gained experience for a professional career in theatre by working community theatre, eventually gravitating towards comedy. For ten years he was a writer and performer in the





Dave Broadfoot was born on December 5, 1925 in North Vancouver, B.C. and is a famous Canadian comedian. In 1943, he joined the merchant navy serving until 1947.He gained experience for a professional career in theatre by working community theatre, eventually gravitating towards comedy. For ten years he was a writer and performer in the influential stage revue Spring Thaw. From 1973 to 1993 he was a member of the radio version of the Royal Canadian Air Farce, a highly successful Canadian comedy show. He retired from regular performing when the troupe moved to television, although he continued to appear on the show as an occasional guest star, including the TV series finale.