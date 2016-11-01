Remembering Mona, My First Friend on Dominica | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

It is with profound sadness that I write this post as a tribute to Mona George-Dill, my first friend on Dominica. She departed this earthly life and ascended to heavenly paradise on Sunday October 30, 2016. It is she to whom I give credit for guiding me during my early days in Dominica and helping

It is with profound sadness that I write this post as a tribute to Mona George-Dill, my first friend on Dominica. She departed this earthly life and ascended to heavenly paradise on Sunday October 30, 2016.

It is she to whom I give credit for guiding me during my early days in Dominica and helping me to understand a culture very different from my own.

Perhaps it was serendipity that brought us together in 1997. I was looking for a place to live that would give me an improved quality of life, as I had been suffering from severe environmental health challenges in Canada for several years. When I started to research other countries that offered clean air, food and water, I rigorously quizzed Mona, who was at that time the Manager of Springfield Plantation Guest House and a research institute called SCEPTRE, under the auspices of Clemson University in the United States. Before I even set foot on the Nature Island, she informed me of her pro-environmental approach to the maintenance of the entire estate. She assured me that she would do her best to ensure my comfort and well-being during my initial stay.

When I finally arrived at Springfield around the end of March 1997, after having spent several hours travelling from Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines by LIAT planes that were sprayed with insecticide at every stop, I could barely hold my head up and was extremely nauseous. As I stepped out of the taxi after a winding 20 minute drive into the mountains from the Canefield Airport, Mona warmly greeted me and showed me to my room, which overlooked the Antrim Valley down to the Caribbean Sea. It was bright and breezy, and the air smelled clean and fresh on the edge of the rainforest. I'll never forget the concerned look on her face when I told her that everything seemed to be fine, but that I would appreciate the removal of an area rug due to my allergies. It was immediately taken out.