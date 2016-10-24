 Take Good Care Of My Baby – Bobby Vee – RIP 10/24/16 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Take Good Care Of My Baby – Bobby Vee – RIP 10/24/16

October 24, 2016 - Comment

Nineteen Sixty's Teen Idol Bobby Vee died today. "Take Good Care Of My Baby" was one of Bobby's Biggest Hits. Original 45 RPM Record. Bobby Vee Rest In Peace.


